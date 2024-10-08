Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2024) - Honourable Allan MacMaster, Deputy Premier of Nova Scotia, joined Rob Peterman, Chief Commercial Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange to open the market in celebration of Nova Scotia's life sciences companies listed on TSX and TSXV and recognizing the Nova Scotia Health Innovation Hub for its excellence in health research and innovation in Atlantic Canada.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TksfPgSPE5o

Nova Scotia is rapidly emerging as a vibrant hub of innovation in the life sciences sector, playing a pivotal role in Canada's broader biotechnology and health landscape.

With its exceptional academic institutions, leading research facilities, and highly developed entrepreneurial ecosystem, the province is fostering groundbreaking advancements in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and health technologies. Various startup incubators are driving research and collaboration, while government initiatives and funding programs encourage investment and growth. Attracting top talent and establishing Nova Scotia as a key player in global health solutions, solidifying its role as a leader in life sciences innovation.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/225987

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange