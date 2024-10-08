

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - The Boeing Company (BA), Tuesday announced deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the third quarter.



During the three-month period, the company delivered 116 aircraft under its commercial airplanes programs, and 34 aircraft under its defense, space and security programs.



Currently, Boeing's stock is trading at $154.96, down 0.60 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News