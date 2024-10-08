DOLFINES: Protocol with Negma

Montigny Le Bretonneux, October 8, 2024

DOLFINES AND NEGMA ANNOUNCE THE TERMINATION OF THEIR BOND FINANCING AGREEMENT

DOLFINES (FR0014004QZ9 - ALDOL) - an independent specialist in engineering and services for the renewable and conventional energy industry, and NEGMA - a fund specialising in bond financing for high-potential companies - announce together the end of the flexible bond financing in the form of OCABSAs set up in June 2021.

DOLFINES would like to thank NEGMA for the funding provided, which has been useful for its development.

NEGMA in turn congratulates DOLFINES and its CEO Adrien Bourdon-Feniou. Having entered a new phase of its development, DOLFINES will now be able to turn to more traditional financing.

Founded in 2000, DOLFINES is an independent specialist in engineering and services in the renewable and conventional energy industry. Faced with the challenges of decarbonizing the energy sector and capitalizing on its strong expertise, DOLFINES wants to play a key role in this energy transition by designing and providing innovative services and solutions for the exploitation of renewable energy sources onshore and offshore, above and below sea level. Respecting the highest standards of quality and safety, DOLFINES is labelled an innovative company certified ISO 9001 for its technical assistance, auditing, inspection and engineering activities.

Euronext Growth TM

DOLFINES is listed on Euronext GrowthTM - Code ISIN: FR0014004QZ9 - Mnémo: ALDOL DOLFINES is éligible to PEA-PME

