DOLFINES: LOI - Sale of Technical Audit activités to SOCTEC

Montigny Le Bretonneux, March 31, 2025

DOLFINES signs a Letter of Intent the purpose of which is the sale by DOLFINES to SOCOTEC Power Services

of the Technical Audits activities of 8.2 France

DOLFINES, an expert in services to the renewable and conventional energy industry, today announced the signing of a Letter of Intent with SOCOTEC for the sale by DOLFINES to SOCOTEC Power Services of the Technical Audit activities of 8.2 France.

The Technical Audits activities of 8.2 France represented a turnover of €1.84 million in 2024. Focused on wind and solar assets in France, they consist of verifying the proper functioning of the components and equipment that allow wind and solar farms to operate optimally. These technical inspections are carried out through technical audits at different times in the life of the installations, blade inspections, vibration analyses or video endoscopy.

Commenting on this transaction, Adrien Bourdon Feniou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DOLFINES, said: "Focused on wind and solar assets in France, 8.2 France's Technical Audit activities require, in order to pursue their development in competitive markets, a critical size that DOLFINES could not give them in view of its strategic priorities. This is why I am pleased to see the Technical Audits team join the SOCOTEC group, which will be able to quickly integrate 8.2 France's know-how into its strong development dynamics.

The resources resulting from this sale will enable DOLFINES to actively pursue its refocusing through the acquisition of high value-added service companies in the offshore wind energy sectors as well as in the Technical Assistance and Consulting sectors, with particular importance given to the international market, which is one of our major competitive advantages. »

Stefan Savary, Chief Operating Officer of SOCOTEC Power Services, adds: "The integration of the Technical Audits team of 8.2 France is perfectly aligned with the strategic vision of SOCOTEC Power Services' renewable energy division, which is to expand our service offering, strengthen our territorial network and quickly reach a leadership position in renewable energy inspections in France.

With this acquisition, SOCOTEC Power Services will be able to rely on a team of recognized experts in the field of both wind and solar technical audits, and on 8.2 France's niche expertise such as endoscopy or blade inspection, allowing us to offer more services to our customers. »

About Dolfines: www.dolfines.com

Founded in 2000, DOLFINES is an independent specialist in engineering and services in the renewable and conventional energy industry. Faced with the challenges of decarbonizing the energy sector and capitalizing on its strong expertise, DOLFINES wants to play a key role in this energy transition by designing and providing innovative services and solutions for the exploitation of renewable energy sources onshore and offshore, above and below sea level. Respecting the highest standards of quality and safety, DOLFINES is labelled an innovative company certified ISO 9001 for its technical assistance, auditing, inspection and engineering activities.

About SOCOTEC: www.socotec.fr

The SOCOTEC Group is now one of the world leaders in Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) in Construction, Infrastructure, Environment and Industry with a consolidated annual turnover of €1.6 billion in 2024. Present in 27 countries on five continents, the company ensures the integrity and performance of assets and the safety of people. SOCOTEC supports its customers throughout the life cycle of their projects and positions itself with them as a sustainable partner. The SOCOTEC Power Services subsidiary is the SOCOTEC Group's entity dedicated to carbon-free energies, which brings together teams specializing in nuclear and renewable energies (wind, solar, hydro, bioenergy).

