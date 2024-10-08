

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Researchers in chemistry, metabolism, and diabetes at Aarhus University of Denmark have developed a new pill, which replicates the effects and benefits of strenuous exercise.



They took three years to create a chemical fusion of lactate and ketones, which occur naturally in the body. Lactate helps in maintaining metabolic function, whereas ketones convert fat into energy. However, these compounds cannot be consumed through diet without the inclusion of undesirable products like salt and acid.



'We've developed a molecule that can mimic the body's natural metabolic response to strenuous exercise and fasting. In practice, the molecule brings the body into a metabolic state corresponding to running 10 kilometers at high speed on an empty stomach,' explained Prof. Thomas Poulsen from the Department of Chemistry at Aarhus University.



'When lactate and ketone levels in the blood increase, the production of an appetite-suppressing hormone increases, and the level of free fatty acids in the blood decreases. This has a number of health benefits, for example reducing the risk of developing metabolic syndrome.'



The pill, currently called LaKe, has the potential to improve concentration difficulties and may be used in the treatment of serious diseases such as Parkinson's and dementia, which are often linked to low brain energy levels that inhibit optimal function.



'Because lactate can take over the role of glucose in the brain under stressful or traumatic conditions, there have been experiments to increase lactate levels in people with concussion. Patients who cannot perform strenuous exercise will benefit greatly from a drug that can boost these levels,' added Poulsen.



So far, the pill has been tested only in rats, where it flushed toxins and strengthened their hearts. The first human clinical trials are underway at the Aarhus University Hospital to determine its safety and efficacy.



'For people with physical ailments, such as a weak heart or general weakness, a nutritional supplement can be the key to better recovery,' Poulsen said.



The study was published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry.



