

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A US federal judge has ordered Alphabet's (GOOG) Google to allow third-party firms access to its Android smartphone operating system, marking another legal defeat for the tech giant.



The US district judge James Donato in San Francisco has ruled for several changes that Google must undertake to open up its Play store, to greater competition, including making Android apps available from rival parties.



Donato's order said that Google cannot prohibit the use of in-app payment methods for three years and must allow users to download competing third-party Android app platforms or stores.



The ruling stems from Google's loss in an antitrust case filed by Fortnite creator Epic Games, in which a California jury found that Google holds an illegal monopoly over its Android Play Store.



In December, a jury sided with Epic, which says Google stifled competitors by controlling the distribution of apps and payments on Android phones.



'The changes would put consumers' privacy and security at risk, make it harder for developers to promote their apps, and reduce competition on devices,' Google said in a statement.



The ruling also asks for Google to make its catalog of apps available to competing app stores.



Google had argued that its Play app store operates in a competitive landscape, citing competition with Apple, which was also sued by Epic Games in 2020.



Meanwhile, Google is also fighting a separate antitrust lawsuit in Virginia concerning its control over online advertising.



