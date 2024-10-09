

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KinderCare Learning Companies Inc., a provider of early childhood education, said that it has priced its initial public offering of 24.00 million shares at a public offering price of $24.00 per share.



The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to 3.60 million shares of common stock from KinderCare at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.



KinderCare's common stock is expected to begin trading on The New York Stock Exchange on October 9, 2024, under the symbol 'KLC.' The offering is expected to close on October 10, 2024.



KinderCare intends to use the net proceeds that it receives from the offering to repay amounts outstanding under its existing indebtedness and pay expenses.



