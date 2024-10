BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Foreign trade from Germany is the only major economic report due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to release Germany's foreign trade data for August. Exports are forecast to fall 1.0 percent on month, reversing a rise of 1.7 percent in July. Economists expect imports to drop 2.5 percent after a 5.4 percent gain.



In the meantime, foreign trade data is due from Denmark.



At 4.30 am ET, European Central Bank board member Frank Elderson is set to speak at an event in Geneva, Switzerland.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News