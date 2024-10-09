

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - Nordex SE (NRDXF.PK), a German wind turbine maker, said on Wednesday that it has bagged orders for 1,726 MW wind turbines for the third-quarter, lesser than 2,251 MW of wind turbines, posted for the same period last year.



However, for the six-month period to September, the company secured orders for 5,083 MW wind turbines, higher than prior year's 4,892 MW.



These orders have been recorded in the Projects segment that excludes Service business.



For the nine-month period, the average sales price per megawatt of capacity or ASP continued to remain at a stable level of 0.90 million euros/MW as against last year's 0.85 million/MW.



For the third-quarter, ASP increased to 0.92 million euros/MW, compared with 0.79 million euros/MW in the previous year.



For the nine-month period, customers ordered a total of 905 wind turbines for projects in 23 countries. The list of major customers includes Germany, South Africa, Canada as well as the Baltic States including Lithuania and Latvia.



