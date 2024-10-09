Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2024) - F3 Uranium Corp. (TSXV: FUU) (OTC Pink: FUUFF), Dev Randhawa, Chairman & CEO, is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel on October 16 & 17, 2024.

Management from F3 Uranium Corp. will be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the three-day conference.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2024/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

About F3 Uranium Corp.

F3 Uranium is a uranium exploration company advancing its newly discovered high-grade JR Zone and exploring for additional mineralized zones on its 100%-owned Patterson Lake North (PLN) Project in the southwest Athabasca Basin. PLN is accessed by Provincial Highway 955, which transects the property, and the new JR Zone discovery is located ~25km northwest of Fission Uranium's Triple R and NexGen Energy's Arrow high-grade uranium deposits. This area is poised to become the next major area of development for new uranium operations in northern Saskatchewan.

