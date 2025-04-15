Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2025) - F3 Uranium Corp (TSXV: FUU) (OTCQB: FUUFF) ("F3" or "the Company") is pleased to announce a new discovery with drillhole PLN25-205 which intersected radioactivity over a total of 33.0m including 0.56m of high radioactivity (>10,000 cps) with a peak of 37,700 cps at 398.34m. The drillhole is still currently in progress, however additional mineralization is not expected.

2025 Handheld Spectrometer Highlights:

Broach Lake: PW Area

PLN25-205 (line 11310S):

0.5m interval with radioactivity of 340 cps between 340.0 and 340.5m, and

0.5m interval with radioactivity of 440 cps between 347.5 and 348.0m, and

0.5m interval with radioactivity of 370 cps between 366.0 and 366.5m, and

8.0m interval with radioactivity peaking 2,500 cps between 373.0m and 381.0m, and

interval with between 373.0m and 381.0m, and 23.5m interval with radioactivity peaking 37,700 cps between 384.0m and 407.5m, including 0.56m composite mineralization >10,000 cps between 389.75m and 398.56m

interval with between 384.0m and 407.5m, including

Sam Hartmann, Vice President Exploration, commented:

"On March 18th we announced anomalous radioactivity at a newly emerging area 12km south of the JR Zone, showing great initial potential with drillhole PLN25-202, peaking at 720cps. This was followed up with an aggressive step back with PLN25-203, which aimed to locate a MLTDEM ground conductor. Encouraging alteration was encountered at depth corresponding with the approximate down-dip projection of the radioactive intervals in PLN25-202, but no anomalous radioactivity was noted. PLN25-204 then tested 60m up-dip of PLN25-202, successfully intersecting the targeted rock units but again with no anomalous radioactivity. Despite these results we decided on one more follow-up to PLN25-202 targeting approximately 50m down-dip (see Image 1 for cross section), this time successfully intersecting high-grade pitchblende mineralization hosted within competent but strongly chloritic and clay altered orthogneisses (see Image 2), in the hanging wall of an unmineralized fault with mineralization starting at a vertical depth of 325 meters from surface. This discovery is particularly meaningful as it is within the Clearwater Domain - a geological package predominantly thought to consist of intrusive rocks and historically considered less prospective for uranium mineralization. These drillholes contain significant intercepts of dioritic rocks - but also the strained and structurally disturbed orthogneisses we target. This strong initial intercept in PLN25-205 is the perfect analog to the approach of the technical team at F3 Uranium; to think out of the box and be persistent. After we finish drilling this hole, we plan to continue drilling on section to improve our understanding of the controls on the mineralization, before moving laterally along strike, which is open in both directions".





Map 1. Broach Lake -2025 Scintillometer Results

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8110/248437_6a4027ce64d2ca31_002full.jpg





Image 1: Cross Section: Line 11310S

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8110/248437_6a4027ce64d2ca31_004full.jpg

Table 1. Drill Hole Summary and Handheld Spectrometer Results

Collar Information *Planned Collar, azi/dip. Final surveys outstanding * Hand-held Spectrometer Results On Mineralized Drillcore (>300 cps / >0.5m minimum) Athabasca Unconformity Depth (m) Total Drillhole Depth (m) Hole ID Section Line Easting Northing Elevation Az Dip From

(m) To

(m) Interval (m) Max CPS PLN25-203

lost in overburden















PLN25-203A

lost in overburden















PLN25-203B 11340S 589233 6397845 586 48 -63 160.00 160.50 0.50 420 160.7 722 PLN25-204 11295S 589389 6398003 583 47 -63 168.50 168.90 0.40 310 168.88 401 PLN25-205* 11310S 589326 6397940 586 46 -65 340.00 340.50 0.50 340 168.8 TBD













347.50 348.00 0.50 440

















366.00 366.50 0.50 370

















373.00 373.50 0.50 470

















373.50 374.00 0.50 370

















374.00 374.50 0.50 <300

















374.50 375.00 0.50 540

















375.00 377.00 2.00 <300

















377.00 377.50 0.50 510

















377.50 378.00 0.50 780

















378.00 378.50 0.50 2100

















378.50 379.00 0.50 2500

















379.00 379.50 0.50 660

















379.50 380.00 0.50 2400

















380.00 380.50 0.50 1400

















380.50 381.00 0.50 2100

















384.00 384.50 0.50 800

















384.50 385.00 0.50 770

















385.00 386.50 1.50 <300

















386.50 387.00 0.50 1900

















387.00 387.50 0.50 3100

















387.50 388.00 0.50 2800

















388.00 388.50 0.50 1600

















388.50 389.00 0.50 340

















389.00 389.50 0.50 990

















389.50 389.75 0.25 9300

















389.75 390.00 0.25 27200

















390.00 390.50 0.50 1700

















390.50 391.00 0.50 480

















391.00 391.50 0.50 900

















391.50 392.00 0.50 670

















392.00 392.50 0.50 1300

















392.50 393.00 0.50 4400

















393.00 393.50 0.50 590

















393.50 394.00 0.50 380

















394.00 394.50 0.50 640

















394.50 395.00 0.50 420

















395.00 395.50 0.50 420

















395.50 396.00 0.50 640

















396.00 396.50 0.50 1400

















396.50 397.00 0.50 940

















397.00 397.50 0.50 <300

















397.50 398.00 0.50 300

















398.00 398.34 0.34 9800

















398.34 398.50 0.16 37700

















398.50 398.65 0.15 10400

















398.65 399.00 0.35 8900

















399.00 399.50 0.50 4600

















399.50 400.00 0.50 760

















400.00 400.50 0.50 330

















400.50 401.00 0.50 360

















401.00 401.50 0.50 910

















401.50 402.00 0.50 1900

















402.00 402.50 0.50 3400

















402.50 403.00 0.50 1900

















403.00 403.50 0.50 1300

















403.50 404.00 0.50 360

















404.00 404.50 0.50 6200

















404.50 405.00 0.50 700

















405.00 405.50 0.50 4900

















405.50 406.00 0.50 2200

















406.00 406.50 0.50 2300

















406.50 407.00 0.50 1200

















407.00 407.50 0.50 430





Handheld spectrometer composite parameters:

1: Minimum Thickness of 0.5m

2: CPS Cut-Off of 300 counts per second

3: Maximum Internal Dilution of 2.0m





Image 2: Uranium Mineralization in PLN25-205



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8110/248437_6a4027ce64d2ca31_003full.jpg

The natural gamma radiation detected in the drill core, as detailed in this news release, was measured in counts per second (cps) using a handheld Radiation Solutions RS-125 spectrometer which has been calibrated by Radiation Solutions Inc. The Company designates readings exceeding 300 cps on the handheld spectrometer (occasionally referred to as a scintillometer in industry parlance; this colloquial usage stems from historical naming conventions and the shared functionality of detecting gamma radiation a scintillometer)-as "anomalous", readings above 10,000 cps as "highly radioactive", and readings surpassing 65,535 cps as "off-scale". However, readers are cautioned that spectrometer or scintillometer measurements often do not directly or consistently correlate with the uranium grades of the rock samples and should be regarded solely as a preliminary indicator of the presence of radioactive materials.

Samples from the drill core are split into half sections on site. Where possible, samples are standardized at 0.5m down-hole intervals. One-half of the split sample is sent to SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories (an SCC ISO/IEC 17025: 2005 Accredited Facility) in Saskatoon, SK while the other half remains on site for reference. Analysis includes a 63 element suite including boron by ICP-OES, uranium by ICP-MS and gold analysis by ICP-OES and/or AAS.

The Company considers uranium mineralization with assay results of greater than 1.0 weight % U3O8 as "high grade" and results greater than 20.0 weight % U3O8 as "ultra-high grade".

All depth measurements reported are down-hole and true thicknesses are yet to be determined.

About the Patterson Lake North Project:

The Company's 42,961-hectare 100% owned Patterson Lake North Project (PLN) is located just within the south-western edge of the Athabasca Basin in proximity to Paladin's Triple R and NexGen Energy's Arrow high-grade uranium deposits, an area poised to become the next major area of development for new uranium operations in northern Saskatchewan. The PLN Project consists of the 4,074-hectare Patterson Lake North Property, the 19,864-hectare Minto Property, and the 19,022-hectare Broach Property. All three properties comprising the PLN Project are accessed by Provincial Highway 955; the new JR Zone uranium discovery on the PLN property is located 23km northwest of Paladin's Triple R deposit.

Qualified Person:

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and approved on behalf of the company by Raymond Ashley, P.Geo., President & COO of F3 Uranium Corp, a Qualified Person. Mr. Ashley has verified the data disclosed.

About F3 Uranium Corp.:

F3 Uranium is a uranium exploration company, focusing on the recently discovered high-grade JR Zone on its Patterson Lake North (PLN) Project in the Western Athabasca Basin. F3 Uranium currently has 3 properties in the Athabasca Basin: Patterson Lake North, Minto, and Broach. The western side of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, is home to some of the world's largest high grade uranium deposits including Paladin's Triple R and Nexgen's Arrow.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the suitability of the Properties for mining exploration, future payments, issuance of shares and work commitment funds, entry into of a definitive option agreement respecting the Properties, are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

The TSX Venture Exchange and the Canadian Securities Exchange have not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release, and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

