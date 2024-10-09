

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Australian dollar rose to nearly a 2-1/2-month high of 1.1075 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.0985.



Against the yen and the Canadian dollar, the aussie advanced to 2-day highs of 100.39 and 0.9228 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 99.95 and 0.9205, respectively.



Against the euro and the U.S. dollar, the aussie edged up to 1.6230 and 0.6762 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.6269 and 0.6745, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.12 against the kiwi, 102.00 against the yen, 0.94 against the loonie, 1.59 against the euro and 0.69 against the greenback.



