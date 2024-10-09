

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The NZ dollar fell to nearly a 2-month low of 0.6076 against the U.S. dollar and more than a 1-1/2-month low of 1.8049 against the euro, from Tuesday's closing quotes of 0.6138 and 1.7883, respectively.



Against the yen, the kiwi edged down to 90.12 from yesterday's closing value of 90.96.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.59 against the greenback, 1.81 against the euro and 87.00 against the yen.



