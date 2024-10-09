OSE Immunotherapeutics has reported its results for H124, a standout period for the company's development pipeline, with the momentum carrying into H224. The first half of the year rewarded the company with partnerships deals with AbbVie and Boehringer Ingelheim (BI), bringing in c €84m and securing the cash runway into 2027. Furthermore, H224 so far has seen the company make significant progress in advancing its internal pipeline, with successful Phase II results for Lusvertikimab in ulcerative colitis (UC) and, more importantly, the launch of the Phase III registrational trial for lead asset Tedopi in September 2024. We have updated our estimates for the H124 performance and upgraded our probability of success for Tedopi (from 48% to 67%), increasing our valuation of OSE to €465.7m or €21.3/share (from €413.5m or €19.0/share previously).

