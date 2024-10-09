Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 09.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Kupfer-Superzyklus: Warum Gladiator Metals die Lösung für die globale Versorgungskrise sein könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PK2B | ISIN: NL0013332471 | Ticker-Symbol: OEMA
Tradegate
07.10.24
13:54 Uhr
5,080 Euro
-0,015
-0,29 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TOMTOM NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TOMTOM NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,0855,09011:57
5,0805,09511:53
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.10.2024 07:36 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TomTom: TomTom provides enhanced navigation to IVECO commercial vehicles

  • TomTom and IVECO renew their multi-year collaboration, with TomTom's navigation, maps, and traffic data powering IVECO's commercial vehicles
  • Leveraging TomTom's expertise, IVECO provides its customers with an enhanced navigation solution to make logistics safer and more efficient

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TomTom (TOM2), the location technology specialist, has been selected by IVECO, a brand of Iveco Group and a market-leading manufacturer of light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, to power its navigation solution in vehicles globally.

IVECO's new light commercial vehicle Daily, the electric eDaily, and heavy-duty S-Way truck will come equipped with TomTom's full stack navigation, featuring maps, custom truck routing, real-time traffic information, and connected services. The solution is further enhanced with advanced connectivity, designed to maximize uptime and enable over-the-air updates, ensuring navigation updates, maintenance, and repair operations are efficient and convenient for drivers and operators. The result is a solution that improves routing accuracy, reduces travel times, and enhances the user experience.

"We're excited to expand our collaboration with IVECO to develop new solutions that cater to the ever-evolving needs of fleet drivers and operators, and the logistics industry at large," said Mike Schoofs, Chief Revenue Officer, TomTom. "By providing businesses with seamless access to up-to-date and precise location data, we enable enhanced navigation for fully electric, mixed, or gas-powered fleets to help optimize their activities."

"At IVECO, we continually strive to enhance our service offering to provide complete mobility solutions that cater to our customers' specific needs," said Lorenzo Marangio, Head of Service Solutions, IVECO. "By leveraging TomTom's industry-leading maps, navigation software, and traffic insights, we can offer an advanced navigation solution tailored to better optimize fleet deliveries, improve the driver experience, and increase our customer's overall business productivity."

About TomTom:

Billions of data points. Millions of sources. Thousands of communities.

We are the mapmaker bringing it all together to build the world's smartest map. We provide location data and technology to drivers, carmakers, businesses and developers. Our application-ready maps, routing, real-time traffic, APIs and SDKs empower the dreamers and doers to move our world forward.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with 3,700 employees around the globe, TomTom has been shaping the future of mobility for over 30 years.

www.tomtom.com

For further information:

Media Relations

mediarelations@tomtom.com

Investor Relations

ir@tomtom.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2e5d7189-7035-4b6e-892b-d8502c756a35


TomTom provides enhanced navigation to IVECO commercial vehicles
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.