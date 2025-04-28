Anzeige
Trump vs. China: Amerikas 1-Billion-Dollar-Verteidigungsoffensive öffnet Global Tactical Metals den Weg zum Antimon-Durchbruch
Iveco Group N.V. to present its 2025 First Quarter Results on 15th May 2025

Finanznachrichten News

Turin, 28th April 2025. Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) confirmed today that its financial results for the First Quarter of 2025 will be presented on Thursday, 15th May 2025.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will begin at 11:00 a.m. CEST / 10:00 a.m. BST on Thursday, 15th May 2025.

Details for accessing the webcast are available at the following link:

Q1 2025 Iveco Group Webcast

The related press release and presentation will be posted on the corporate website at www.ivecogroup.comon Thursday, 15th May 2025.

For those unable to take part in the live session, a replay will be available in the Investors section of the company website) following the conference call.

Iveco Group N.V.

Media Contacts:
Francesco Polsinelli, Tel: +39 335 1776091
Fabio Lepore, Tel: +39 335 7469007
E-mail: mediarelations@ivecogroup.com

Investor Relations:
Federico Donati, Tel: +39 011 0073539
E-mail: investor.relations@ivecogroup.com

Attachment

  • 20250428_PR_Iveco_Group_Q1_2025_Results_Announcement (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0409306a-b843-42a7-98e7-b580fddabe64)

