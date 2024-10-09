

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Millions of people in Florida are evacuating to escape the path of Hurricane Milton, which regained strength as category five storm, and is expected to make landfall on the Gulf Coast of Florida late tonight.



National Hurricane Center Miami said in its latest advisory that Hurricane Milton will make landfall on the Gulf Coast Of Florida late Wednesday as a dangerous major hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 260 KM/H. NHC warned that weather conditions are expected to begin deteriorating in the afternoon.



'The center of Milton will move across the eastern Gulf of Mexico today, make landfall along the west-central coast of Florida late tonight or early Thursday morning, and move off the east coast of Florida over the Atlantic Ocean Thursday afternoon'.



According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Milton will be a large and extremely dangerous hurricane when it approaches the west coast of Florida, bringing devastating hurricane-force winds and life-threatening storm surge. In addition, Milton will bring heavy rain and the risk of life-threatening flooding, especially in areas with coastal and inland flooding.



FEMA has urged anyone in Milton's path to evacuate immediately. 'Hurricane Milton is an extremely dangerous, potentially deadly storm. Those in its path are urged to rush to complete preparations today, know how they are going to get information and listen to local officials'.



Meteorologists at the National Oceanic Atmospheric Association have warned that the hurricane could trigger several tornadoes.



Counties in Hurricane Milton's path have issued evacuation orders. FEMA advised people to visit FloridaDisaster.org/Know to determine if they live in an evacuation zone.



People who live in a county where an evacuation order is in place will get assistance by calling 1-800-729-3413 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the hurricane evacuation charter bus schedule. Florida also partnered with Uber to provide free rides to a shelter using the code MILTONRELIEF.



FEMA senior leaders across different regions are on the ground in Florida, supporting response efforts.



Floridians are bracing for yet another major storm in less than two weeks after devastating Hurricane Helene lashed across the Gulf Coast, claiming the lives of more than 200 people in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and North Carolina.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News