

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden has postponed his upcoming trip to Germany and Angola to oversee preparations for and the response to Hurricane Milton, which is expected to make landfall on the Gulf Coast of Florida late tonight.



Biden has delayed his tour also to co-ordinate the ongoing response to the impacts of Hurricane Helene across the Southeast, according to the White House.



Biden was originally scheduled to embark on his six-day tour of Germany and Angola on Thursday.



The President has directed officials of his administration to do everything possible to save lives and help communities before, during, and after these extreme weather events, the White House said.



He urged everyone to be aware of the evacuation orders that are in effect in multiple Florida counties. 'Shelters are open, and evacuation assistance is available. If you are told to evacuate, do so immediately for your safety and that of your loved ones. If you need a safe place to go nearby, text SHELTER & your zip code to 43362 to get a list of open shelters near you.'



Biden had calls with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Tampa Mayor Jane Castor to get firsthand reports on recovery efforts for Hurricane Helene and to discuss preparations for Hurricane Milton. The President also spoke with National Weather Service Director Ken Graham, who briefed him on the forecast and expected impacts of Hurricane Milton for Florida.



Monday, Biden quickly approved the Florida Governor's request for a pre-landfall emergency declaration in the state.



On Wednesday, at 12 PM ET, Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will receive a briefing on the Administration's life-saving preparations for Hurricane Milton, as well as the latest updates on the forecast and expected impacts for Florida. The President and The Vice President will also receive an update on the ongoing response to the impacts of Hurricane Helene across the Southeast.



At 5:30 PM, the President will deliver remarks on Hurricane Milton.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News