

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The US Department of Justice has announced that an Afghan citizen was arrested for plotting a terrorist attack in the United States on the day of the presidential election on behalf of the Islamic State.



The Justice Department Tuesday announced charges against 27 year-old Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi, residing in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.



'This defendant, motivated by ISIS, allegedly conspired to commit a violent attack, on Election Day, here on our homeland,' said FBI Director Christopher Wray.



According to a criminal complaint filed by prosecutors, Tawhedi took steps to liquidate his family's assets, resettle members of his family overseas, acquire AK-47 assault rifles and ammunition, and commit a terrorist attack in the United States.



The attempt to carry out the terrorist attack was foiled due to the joint efforts of the FBI, National Security Division's Counterterrorism Section, and federal prosecutors, said U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester for the Western District of Oklahoma.



After searching Tawhedi's phone, FBI obtained communications between him and a person affiliated with ISIS who facilitated recruitment, training, and indoctrination of persons who expressed interest in terrorist activity.



Tawhedi was also seen in a video recorded on July 20 reading to two children text that describes the rewards a martyr receives in the afterlife. The young Afghan also allegedly accessed, viewed, and saved ISIS propaganda on his iCloud and Google account, participated in pro-ISIS Telegram groups, and contributed to a charity which funnels money to ISIS.



while liquidating their family's assets prior to the attack, Tawhedi and his co-conspirator, who is a juvenile, advertised the sale of the family's personal property on Facebook. At the FBI's direction, a confidential agent responded to inquire if a computer was available for sale.



On Monday, Tawhedi and his associate met with the FBI agent at a rural location in the Western District of Oklahoma and purchased two AK-47 assault rifles, ten magazines, and 500 rounds of ammunition. Upon receipt of the rifles and ammunition, Tawhedi and the juvenile were arrested.



On interrogation, Tawhedi confirmed the attack was planned for Election Day targeting large gatherings of people, during which he and his co-conspirator were expected to die as martyrs.



Tawhedi was charged with conspiring and attempting to provide material support to ISIS, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years, and receiving a firearm to be used to commit a felony or a federal crime of terrorism, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 15 years, if convicted.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News