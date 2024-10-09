Barcelona, Spain--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2024) - Freightos (NASDAQ: CRGO), the leading vendor-neutral digital booking and payment platform for the international freight industry, announced today that it will be presenting at the 17th annual Main Event on Tuesday, October 29th at 01:30 PM PT at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel. Dr. Zvi Schreiber will be representing the company.

Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro, shared, "We understand the significance of this event for our industry and the enthusiasm it generates among attendees. We're grateful to the leaders at our parent company, Freedom, for their strong alignment with our vision. Our conference is more than just meetings and presentations-it's about laying the groundwork for the future and establishing it as the essential event in small and micro-cap that no one can miss. I'm truly honored to welcome our valued friends and partners to the seventeenth edition of the Main Event."

"We are excited to present at the LD Micro Main Event, where we will highlight Freightos' role in transforming global freight - one of the world's largest and most critical industries," said Zvi Schreiber, CEO of Freightos. "With over 1 million transactions on our platform in the last twelve months, we have demonstrated our ability to scale effectively and position ourselves as a critical player in the logistics ecosystem. As digital adoption in the industry accelerates, we remain focused on extending our offering's reach and expanding its monetization potential."

Event: LD Micro Main Event XVII

Date: Tuesday, October 29th

Time: 01:30 PM PT

Summary of LD Micro Main Event XVII

The 2024 LD Micro Main Event XVII will run from October 28th to the 30th at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.

Registration will begin at 3:00 PM PT on the 28th followed by keynotes and happy hour.

Presentations will run from 8:00 AM PT - 5:00 PM PT on the 29th and 30th.

This three-day event will feature around 150 companies, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

About Freightos

Freightos® (NASDAQ: CRGO) is the leading vendor-neutral global freight booking platform. Airlines, ocean carriers, thousands of freight forwarders, and well over ten thousand importers and exporters connect on Freightos, making world trade faster, more efficient and more resilient.

The Freightos platform digitizes the trillion dollar international freight industry, supported by a suite of software solutions that span pricing, quoting, booking, shipment management, and payments for global businesses of all shapes and sizes. Products include the Freightos Marketplace, WebCargo, WebCargo for Airlines, 7LFreight by WebCargo, Shipsta by Freightos, and Clearit.

Freightos is a leading provider of real-time industry data via Freightos Terminal, which includes the world's leading spot pricing indexes, Freightos Air Index (FAX) for air cargo and Freightos Baltic Index (FBX) for container shipping.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through the LD Micro Index and annual investor conferences, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

