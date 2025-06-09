Freightos Limited: Freightos CEO Zvi Schreiber to Present at the Investor Summit Virtual on June 10, 2025

BARCELONA / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2025 / Freightos announced that Zvi Schreiber, CEO of Freightos, will be presenting at the Investor Summit Virtual taking place on June 10.

About Freightos Limited

Freightos® (NASDAQ:CRGO) is the leading vendor-neutral global freight booking platform. Airlines, ocean carriers, thousands of freight forwarders, and well over ten thousand importers and exporters connect on Freightos, making world trade faster, more efficient and more resilient. The Freightos platform digitizes the trillion dollar international freight industry, supported by a suite of software solutions that span pricing, quoting, booking, shipment management, and payments for global businesses of all shapes and sizes. Products include Freightos Enterprise for multinational importers and exporters, Freightos Marketplace for small importers, WebCargo and 7LFreight by WebCargo for forwarders, WebCargo for Airlines, and Clearit, a digital customs brokerage. Freightos is also a leading provider of real-time industry data via Freightos Terminal, which includes the world's leading spot pricing indexes, Freightos Air Index (FAX) for air cargo and Freightos Baltic Index (FBX) for container shipping.

Event: Q2 Investor Summit

Presentation Time: June 10, 12:00 PM ET

Location: WEBCAST LINK

Conference Overview and Structure

The Investor Summit is an exclusive event for investors who specialize in small and microcap stocks. It is an opportunity to be introduced to and speak with management at some of the most attractive small companies, learn from various subject matter experts, and see what your peers are doing in this market.

This quarter's event is focused on MicroCap companies who are undervalued, have a catalyst, and are undervalued.

