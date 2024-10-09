

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States has imposed sanctions on a paramilitary leader in Sudan for leading efforts to supply weapons to fuel the war in the African country.



The Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control said it sanctioned Algoney Hamdan Daglo Musa for 'involvement in RSF efforts to procure weapons and other military materiel that have enabled the RSF's ongoing operations in Sudan.'



Algoney is the procurement director of Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, and the brother of RSF leader Mohammed Hamdan Daglo. Algoney has extended the one and a half year old war by leading RSF efforts to procure weapons and military materials. By arming the RSF, his actions have directly contributed to the RSF's ongoing siege of El Fasher in North Darfur, a city of nearly two million vulnerable civilians, and the RSF's operations elsewhere in Sudan.



Algoney's actions have fueled the war and brutal RSF atrocities against civilians, which have included war crimes, crimes against humanity, and ethnic cleansing.



The war between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF, which broke out in April last year, has caused immense devastation, with 18,800 people dead and more than 11 million others displaced.



'At a time when the United States, the United Nations, the African Union, and others are advocating for peace, key individuals on both sides - including Algoney Hamdan Daglo Musa - continue to procure weapons to facilitate attacks and other atrocities against their own citizens,' said Acting Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Bradley T. Smith. 'The United States will continue to hold accountable those who seek to prolong this conflict and restrict access to vital humanitarian assistance at a time of famine and fragility.'



