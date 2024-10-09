

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Biden Administration has announced that more than 250 organizations, businesses, and stakeholders across the country have made voluntary commitments to the White House Challenge to Save Lives from opioid Overdose.



The Challenge, launched earlier this year, is a nationwide call-to-action to stakeholders across all sectors to increase training on, and access to, life-saving opioid overdose reversal medications like naloxone.



The White House said in a fact sheet that due to the removal of decades-long barriers to treatment for substance use disorder and over-the-counter availability of naloxone at groceries and pharmacies, the nation is now seeing the largest decrease in overdose deaths on record.



The White House received commitments to the Challenge from private and public entities, spanning entertainment and hospitality, professional sports leagues, health care providers, trade associations, schools and universities, technology companies, transportation partners, faith groups, and private businesses.



They include Amazon, American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, Atlanta Public Schools, Butler University, Charleston County School District, The Dallas Area Rapid Transit Police Department, Deloitte LLP, Keystone Contractors Association, Laborers International Union of North America, The National Hockey League, and San Diego Metropolitan Transit System.



