Fusion: Hurricane Helene and Milton Devastation: Supporting Impacted Healthcare Professionals and Medical Facilities

"We are truly heartbroken to hear how dire the effects of Hurricanes Helene and Milton have been on some of our healthcare travelers, employees, and the residents living in the affected states," said Chief People Officer Jackie Froendt. "Fusion knows the importance of community during times of adversity, and we are helping in all the ways we know how."

Fusion has learned of healthcare professionals seeking shelter in the facility they work in or even their cars, not having the luxury of at-home comfort because the storm has destroyed their homes. Medical staffing companies like Fusion have the honor of helping connect healthcare professionals to areas in crisis, which is where some of our recruiters will be focused while the impacted areas recover.

The American Red Cross is accepting donations of all sizes to help support the impacted communities. Their teams are meeting immediate disaster-caused needs, ensuring people have clean water, safe shelter and hot food during the crisis.

Those wanting to can also help without making a monetary contribution. The American Red Cross Blood Services reports that more than 2,500 blood drives in the Southeast were canceled, causing a need for blood donors in other parts of the country.

Fusion is committed to supporting all relief efforts, especially those centered around protecting the healthcare heroes in the affected states. We will continue to monitor the impact of these storms and ensure all Fusion team members are supported.

