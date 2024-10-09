Barnard College Student Awarded 2024 BM Technologies Financial Empowerment Scholarship for Advancing Financial Literacy

Shannon Rose Geraghty recognized for leadership in promoting financial education through viral social media content, campus programs, and community outreach

RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2024 / BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American:BMTX), one of the largest digital banking platforms and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) providers, today announced that Shannon Geraghty, a student at Barnard College, has been named the recipient of the 2024 BMTX Annual Financial Empowerment Scholarship. Shannon was selected from over 300 applicants for her outstanding contributions to financial empowerment in her community.

The BMTX Annual Financial Empowerment Scholarship was established in 2015 to reward students who understand the critical role that financial empowerment plays in life. Each year, one undergraduate or graduate student receives a scholarship to support their education. The full amount of the scholarship is made payable to the award recipient's university or college to cover tuition.

The scholarship application requires submitting a creative video explaining the importance of financial empowerment in the applicant's life and career. Special consideration is given to those who demonstrate an active role in promoting financial empowerment in their community.

Shannon's journey to financial empowerment began early in life. "After growing up low-income, I knew I wanted a different life. At the age of 16, I began financially educating myself through books, bank websites, and YouTube videos," said Shannon. This self-education led to her creating social media content about budgeting, saving, and investing, which she shared with others from similar backgrounds.

Shannon's creative video submission was a key element in her selection. In the video, she discussed the critical importance of financial literacy, particularly for people from low-income backgrounds and marginalized communities, and demonstrated her commitment to spreading financial knowledge. She expressed her passion for providing accessible resources to help young people make informed financial decisions "When a TikTok I made about opening a Roth IRA went viral, I realized the impact I could have" Shannon said.

Driven to do even more, Shannon spearheaded a financial well-being certificate program for her college and two local high schools, impacting over 100 students. "We continue to grow and refine our offerings to meet the needs of our students and community," Shannon added. Recently, she also became a certified financial education instructor through the National Financial Educators Council, solidifying her dedication to advocating for more robust financial education and empowering marginalized communities.

Luvleen Sidhu, Chair, CEO, and Founder of BMTX, commended Shannon's leadership and dedication. "Shannon's proactive approach to financial education and her ability to reach and influence her community exemplify the mission of BMTX. We are honored to support her continued efforts in empowering others through financial literacy and look forward to seeing the impact she will continue to make."

To learn more about the Annual Financial Empowerment Scholarship and how to apply for the 2024-2025 scholarship visit: https://www.bmtx.com/scholarship. BMTX is now accepting applications for its 2025 scholarship. Applications will be accepted until July 11, 2025.

About BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX)

BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American:BMTX) - formerly known as BankMobile - is among the largest digital banking platforms and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) providers in the country, providing access to checking and savings accounts and financial wellness. It is focused on technology, innovation, easy-to-use products, and education with the mission to financially empower millions of Americans by providing a more affordable, transparent, and consumer-friendly banking experience. BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX) is a technology company and is not a bank, which means it provides banking services through its partner banks. More information can be found at www.bmtx.com.

Contact Information:

Brigit Hennaman

Rubenstein Public Relations, Inc.

bhennaman@rubensteinpr.com

SOURCE: BM Technologies, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com