

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - Click Holdings Ltd., a Hong Kong-based human resources solutions provider, announced Wednesday that it has priced its firm commitment initial public offering of an aggregate 1.4 million Ordinary Shares at $4.00 per share for gross proceeds of $5.6 million to the Company, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses.



The company has granted the underwriters an option, exercisable for 45 days from the closing of this offering, to purchase up to an additional 210,000 Ordinary Shares at the offering price, representing 15% of the Ordinary Shares sold in the offering



The Ordinary Shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol 'CLIK' on October 9, 2024. The Offering is expected to close on or about October 10, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



The Offering is being conducted pursuant to the Company's registration statement on Form F-1, as amended, which was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on September 30, 2024.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News