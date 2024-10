LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Old Mutual Ltd. (ODMTY.PK, OML.L), an African financial company, announced on Wednesday that its Casper Troskie has agreed to remain as Chief Financial Officer until April 2027.



'The Old Mutual Limited Board is pleased to announce that, in the interest of continuity and to assist with the execution of various key strategic projects underway' the company said.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News