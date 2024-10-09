Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2024) - Weekapaug Lithium Ltd. (CSE: GRUV) ("Weekapaug" or the "Company"), a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on exploration and development, is pleased to announce the acquisition of an additional, 52 single-cell mining claims totalling approximately 1,100 hectares in Firstbrook Township, Ontario (the "Claims").

The Claims are contiguous with the Company's, previously staked, 51-claim group announced on September 11, 2024, and are 100% held by Weekapaug Lithium Limited. The acquisition brings the company's holdings in Firstbrook Township to a total of over 2,100 hectares. Firstbrook Township hosts documented occurrences of copper, lead, cobalt, silver and kimberlite.

"We are thrilled to secure this opportunity for our shareholders and look forward to getting boots on the ground," said Marc Branson, CEO of Weekapaug.

This news release may contain information about adjacent properties on which the Company has no right to explore or mine. Investors are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Company's properties.

About Weekapaug Lithium

Weekapaug Lithium Limited is a junior exploration and development company focused on identifying, acquiring, and exploring prospective minerals found within Canada's extensive natural resources portfolio. Our focus is dedicated to exploring and developing our 100% owned Nakina Lithium and Firstbrook Hydrogen properties located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Forward-Looking Information and Cautionary Statements

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements relating to: continued exploration program at the Company's properties and assumptions regarding the Claims.

Forward-looking information in this press release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Company's ability to continue exploration program for its properties and assumptions regarding the Claims.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to the Company's inability to continue exploration program for its properties and incorrect assumptions regarding the Claims.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

