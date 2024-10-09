Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Investment

Amazon co-invests with Holcim in innovative startups for sustainable building



09.10.2024 / 17:00 CET/CEST



Amazon's Climate Pledge Fund invests alongside Holcim in 3D printing joint venture 14Trees and advanced mineralization startup Paebbl Holcim and Amazon's Climate Pledge Fund are investing together in innovative startups 14Trees and Paebbl to advance sustainable building. The funding into 14Trees by Amazon's Climate Pledge Fund, alongside a follow-on investment by Holcim into its 3D printing joint venture with British International Investment (BII), will accelerate the startup's construction of large-scale buildings, including low-carbon data centers. The investment into Paebbl as part of a broader investment round will scale up the startup's advanced mineralization technology, designed to permanently store CO2 in concrete as a carbon sink. Nollaig Forrest, Chief Sustainability Officer, Holcim: "By investing with Amazon's Climate Pledge Fund into 14Trees and Paebbl, we can scale up these pioneering technologies to push the boundaries of sustainable building, from 3D printing to making concrete a carbon sink." Francois Perrot, Managing Director, 14Trees: "We are excited to count Amazon and Holcim as investors in 14 Trees, to take our successful 3D-printed technology from homes and schools to data centers, to deliver low-carbon and high-performance buildings." Marta Sjögren, co-founder and co-CEO, Paebbl: "We are thrilled to welcome first movers in their respective fields, Amazon and Holcim, as first commercial partners to bring our vision to market. This funding round enables us to take even bolder steps in our mission to make the built environment a cornerstone of the decarbonized economy." 14Trees was established in 2016 as a joint venture between Holcim and BII to accelerate the provision of sustainable construction solutions in Africa. The company has pioneered the delivery of the first 3D-printed house in Africa, the world's first 3D-printed schools, and one of the largest 3D-printed neighborhoods on the planet. Paebbl converts CO2 into a future-proof industrial raw material that turns the built environment into a permanent carbon store. The company was founded in 2021 by serial founders Andreas Saari and Jane Walerud, applied researcher and mineralization veteran Pol Knops, and former venture capitalist Marta Sjögren. About Holcim

Holcim is a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions with net sales of CHF 27.0 billion in 2023. Our 63,448 employees are driven by our purpose to build progress for people and the planet across our regions to improve living standards for all. We partner with our customers to offer the broadest range of advanced solutions, from sustainable building materials ECOPact and ECOPlanet, to our circular technology ECOCycle®, all the way to Elevate's advanced roofing and insulation systems.



Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com , and by following us on LinkedIn . Sign up for Holcim's Building Progress newsletter here and follow our journey to a net-zero future. Important disclaimer - forward-looking statements:

This document contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute forecasts regarding results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets, as the case may be, including with respect to plans, initiatives, events, products, solutions and services, their development and potential. Although Holcim believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as at the time of publishing this document, investors are cautioned that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Holcim, including but not limited to the risks described in the Holcim's annual report available on its website ( www.holcim.com ) and uncertainties related to the market conditions and the implementation of our plans. Accordingly, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. Holcim does not undertake to provide updates of these forward-looking statements.



End of Media Release

