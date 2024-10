Modalities of Participation in the Shareholders' General Meeting

Regulatory News:

The shareholders of Exclusive Networks SA (Paris:EXN) are invited to the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting to be held on 31 October 2024, at 2:30 p.m. CET at the Company's registered office, 20, Quai du Point du Jour, 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

The documents referred to in the article R.225-73 of the French commercial Code are available on the Company's website under "General Meetings" at the following address:

https://ir.exclusive-networks.com/agm

The preliminary notice of meeting was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires of 23 September 2024 n°115 (https://www.journal-officiel.gouv.fr/pages/balo) that contains the agenda and the draft text of the resolutions due to be submitted to a shareholder vote.

The terms and conditions to participate and vote to this General Shareholders meeting are detailed in this preliminary notice of meeting. The Shareholders who would not be able to attend physically to the General Meeting on 31 October 2024 could exercise their respective voting rights remotely and before the General Meeting, either online using the VOTACCESS secure platform, or with the paper voting form.

Holders of bearer shares should ask their financial intermediaries for proxy or distance voting forms. Holders of registered shares will directly receive these forms with their convening notice.

Live broadcast of the Meeting

The General Meeting will be broadcasted live, both in French and in English, on 31 October 2024 as from 2:30 p.m. (CET), on the General Meeting section of the Company's website and via the following webcast address: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/exclusive-networks-fr/20241031_1/

A replay will be also available by using the same link.

Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the General Meeting section of the Company's website. This page will be updated regularly to provide the latest information in respect with this General Meeting, including regarding the arrangements and the draft resolutions.

Please contact the Investors Relations Department should you have any questions.

About Exclusive Networks

Exclusive Networks (EXN) is a global cybersecurity specialist that provides partners and end-customers with a wide range of services and product portfolios via proven routes to market. With offices in over 45 countries and the ability to serve customers in over 170 countries, we combine a local perspective with the scale and delivery of a single global organisation.

Our best-in-class vendor portfolio is carefully curated with all leading industry players. Our services range from managed security to specialist technical accreditation and training and capitalize on rapidly evolving technologies and changing business models. For more information visit www.exclusive-networks.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241009833236/en/

Contacts:

CONTACTS EXCLUSIVE NETWORKS

Nicolas Leroy

Global Head of Communications

ir@exclusive-networks.com

Media

FTI Consulting

Emily Oliver Cosme Julien Madoni Jamie Ricketts

+33 (0)1 47 03 68 19

exclusivenetworks@fticonsulting.com