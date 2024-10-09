

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures settled lower on Wednesday, losing ground for the fourth consecutive session, as the dollar climbed up ahead of the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting.



Investors continued to assess recent economic data, aiming to predict the Fed's likely move on interest rates.



The dollar index advanced to 102.86, gaining about 0.3%.



Gold futures for October ended down $9.00 or about 0.34% at $2,606.00 an ounce.



Silver futures for October settled at $30.425 an ounce, gaining $0.070 or 0.23%, while Copper futures for October dropped to $4.3610 per pound, losing $0.0510 or 1.16%.



New York Fed President John Williams said on Tuesday that it will be appropriate again for the central bank to reduce rates 'over time.'



Separately, Fed Governor Adriana Kugler said there is a case for more easing if inflation keeps easing.



Boston Fed President Susan Collins noted that there are risks to the U.S. economy not only from sticky inflation, but also an economic downturn.



Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson said that risks to the central bank's employment and inflation goals are now closer to equal.



Data on U.S. consumer price and producer price inflation, which are due on Thursday and Friday, respectively, are in focus for more clarity about are due on Thursday and Friday, respectively, for more clarity on the central bank's interest rate trajectory.



