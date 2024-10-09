Paramount Launches Vote '24 Campaign Ahead of MTV VMAs

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2024 / Paramount

The get-out-the-vote initiative, in partnership with the Ad Council, comes after MTV's signature music awards show was pushed back by a day to not conflict with the presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

By Hilary Lewis

Decades after MTV began covering the presidential elections through the lens of young voters via its "Choose or Lose" programming, the network's parent company, Paramount, is once again urging young people to make their voices heard in the 2024 election.

Ahead of the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, Paramount has launched its Vote '24 campaign in partnership with the Ad Council.

People can go to the Vote '24 online hub, VoteVoteVote.com, and check their registration status, register to vote, preview their ballot and find voting information and resources.

People voting in the 2022 election. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

