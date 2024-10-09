

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Contrary to previous studies claiming the negative health effects of coffee, a recent study published in the Rheumatology journal suggested that coffee consumption might improve heart health in patients with lupus.



According to Mayo Clinic, lupus occurs when the body's immune system attacks its own tissues and organs, causing symptoms such as fatigue, joint pain, butterfly-shaped rash on the face, skin lesions, shortness of breath, chest pain, and dry eyes.



Laboratory findings from The Sapienza University of Rome in Italy indicated that caffeine might actively support endothelial progenitor cells, which are responsible for regenerating the lining of blood vessels and aiding vascular growth.



To further validate the results, the researchers studied 31 lupus patients using a seven-day food questionnaire. At the end of a week, they assessed the participants' vascular health and found that those who had consumed caffeine showed improvement in their vascular health, as indicated by the state of their blood vessel lining.



'The present study is an attempt to provide patients with information on the possible role of diet in controlling the disease,' said lead author Fulvia Ceccarelli. 'It will be necessary to confirm the results through a longitudinal study, aimed at assessing the real impact of coffee consumption on the disease course.'



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News