Prysmian Assists Abbeville Employees After Hurricane Helene, Donates $25,000 to Local Relief Fund

Prysmian, a world leader in the energy transition and digital transformation, recently collected supplies for its Abbeville employees who were impacted by Hurricane Helene and donated $25,000 to United Christian Ministries of Abbeville County (UCMAC) to assist in the recovery and relief of the local Abbeville community.

Prysmian employees in Highland Heights, Kentucky banded together to collect supplies for Abbeville employees and shipped a 53-foot truck full of collected essentials to South Carolina to assist employees in need.

Prysmian collected 20,000 bottles of water and over 8,000 non-perishable food donations, personal care items, paper products and other essentials. They also received donations from across Northern Kentucky, including Delta Dental of Kentucky. Philanthropy and Communications Manager Brad Drew donated 500 toothbrushes to the cause.

"It is incredible to have the support of our colleagues from around the region while we work to get back on our feet here in Abbeville," said Eddie Medrick, Plant Director at Prysmian's Abbeville facility. "We are so thankful for the support from not only our company, but our fellow employees."

There are over 360 employees that work at Prysmian's Abbeville facility, many of whom were affected by the wrath of Hurricane Helene.

"Prysmian's donations and the generosity of our colleagues across the region are making a significant impact, not only in helping our employees recover but also in strengthening the entire Abbeville community," said Sergio Migliaccio, Abbeville's Abbeville HV Plant Director. "I want to thank Prysmian and our Prysmian people for their efforts."

Prysmian's $25,000 donation to UCMAC will benefit the organization's relief efforts in South Carolina. UCMAC offers utility and housing assistance through the Emergency Assistance Ministry, non-perishable food through three food pantries and accessible healthcare and related services through a Free Medical Clinic to qualified Abbeville County citizens. UCMAC also provides referrals to other agencies and organizations for further assistance.

"It is devastating to see the damage Hurricane Helene has brought not only in Abbeville, but across this country," said Andrea Pirondini, CEO of Prysmian North America. "Prysmian is glad to extend a helping hand to those who need it, not only our employees but also within the communities we call home. We are thankful for the work UCMAC is doing to help Abbeville, especially during this time."

"We are so grateful to companies like Prysmian who support the people of Abbeville County," said William Boone, Executive Director of UCMAC. "The money will be distributed to our Emergency Assistance Program and our three Food Pantries."

For more information about UCMAC and the services available to Abbeville residents, visit www.UCMAC.net.



Prysmian North America

Based in Highland Heights, Ky., Prysmian North America is a benchmark player in the energy transition and digital transformation. Prysmian's strategy is perfectly aligned with the main market drivers by developing resilient, high-performing, sustainable, and innovative cable systems for the transmission, power grid, electricity and digital solutions segments. Prysmian's North American operations include 38 facilities and nearly 8,000 associates with net sales of $6 billion. Additional information is available at na.prysmian.com.

Globally, Prysmian is the largest cable solutions provider in the world, with more than 32,000 employees, 108 production plants and 26 R&D centers in over 50 countries. In 2023, global sales exceeded €15 billion.

Media Relations

Lauren Kane

External Communications Manager

lauren.kane@prysmian.com

SOURCE: Prysmian

View the original press release on accesswire.com