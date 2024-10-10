Xcyte Digital Unveils Advanced AI Capabilities With Intellibots Technology

Revolutionary Character-Based AI Agents to Transform Customer Interactions in Events

POMPANO BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2024 / Xcyte Digital Corp. (TSXV:XCYT) ("Xcyte" or the "Company"), a trusted global events technology company, specializing in next-generation event solutions, today announced the launch of its pioneering Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered technology, Intellibots. These character-based AI agents are set to transform the events industry by automating customer interactions and delivering personalized engagement across multiple platforms. This launch, which builds upon the Company's AI implementation that commenced in July 2024 across its offerings, positions Xcyte Digital at the forefront of the growing AI revolution in event management and customer experience.

Intellibots: Transforming Engagement and Driving Efficiency

Xcyte Digital's Intellibots provide powerful, AI-driven automation capabilities designed to enhance customer interaction and streamline operational efficiency. Key features include:

Lower Event Costs : With continuous, real-time customer engagement, Intellibots reduce dependence on live human agents, lowering operational costs and improving scalability.

Networking Facilitation : Intellibots can make recommendations on potentially valuable connections with other event attendees, enhancing networking opportunities.

Detailed Event Information : Attendees can access up-to-date details on speakers, agendas, sponsors, and exhibitors at any time.

24/7 Availability : Event participants can get instant answers to their queries at any time, improving engagement and satisfaction.

Omnichannel Deployment : Intellibots can be seamlessly integrated across various platforms, including mobile devices, websites, kiosks, and immersive digital experiences.

Enhanced Brand Interactions : Deliver personalized experiences that foster deeper engagement, potentially increasing attendee satisfaction and customer retention.

Personalized Interactions : Intellibots can adopt the characteristics of company representatives, reflecting their personality, voice, and appearance, creating a more engaging and authentic interaction.

Exhibitor Insights : Intellibots offer specialized information about exhibitors, their companies, products, and services, enhancing networking and business opportunities.

Seamless Integration: As an embeddable widget, Intellibots can be easily incorporated into existing virtual event platforms, providing a unified user experience.

Strategic Applications in Key Markets

Intellibots offer a wide range of functionalities designed to meet the needs of multiple sectors within the events and customer engagement ecosystem, which include:

Virtual Event Assistance : Acting as digital hosts or support agents, Intellibots facilitate attendee interactions, answer queries, and drive engagement in real-time.

Web-Based AI Agents : Integrated Intellibots provide around-the-clock customer service, reducing response times and improving user experience.

Real-Time On-Site Kiosk Support : Offering on-demand, personalized assistance at in-person events, Intellibots can enhance navigation and streamline attendee management.

Immersive Brand Experiences: AI-driven interactions help create dynamic, personalized brand touchpoints, improving audience engagement and retention.

This integration of Intellibots into virtual event platforms marks a significant step towards more interactive, informative, and user-friendly events. Event organizers can now offer an enhanced experience to their attendees, while exhibitors and sponsors can ensure their information reaches the right audience effectively.

Live Demonstration at MCON 2024, Las Vegas

Investors and industry leaders can experience the full capabilities of Xcyte's Intellibots at the MCON 2024 virtual conference, taking place October 25-27, 2024. During the event, attendees will witness how the AI-driven agents enhance engagement, provide personalized support, and streamline event operations-all while delivering real-time insights for brands.

Randy Selman, CEO of Xcyte Digital, on the Future of AI

"The launch of Intellibots represents a significant leap forward for customer interaction technology," said Randy Selman, CEO of Xcyte Digital. "We're not only streamlining customer service and event management; we're creating new opportunities for brands to engage with their audiences in a more personalized, scalable, and cost-effective way. With the AI market in events projected to grow at an impressive rate, Xcyte is well-positioned to capitalize on this trend, to grow our business and drive significant value for our shareholders."

This launch builds upon Xcyte's recent advancements in AI technology, including the successful implementation of AI-powered captioning and translation features in its Webinar.net platform. Announced on July 31, 2024, these features leverage Amazon Web Services (AWS) speech-to-text AI technology to offer real-time captions, multi-language support, and advanced editing capabilities. The integration of these technologies demonstrates Xcyte's commitment to continuous innovation and enhancing accessibility in the digital events space.

Event Management AI Market Forecast

Global AI in in the Event Management market is expected to be worth around US$14.2 billion by 2033, up from US$1.8 billion in 2023, representing a 22.9% compound annual growth rate, according to Market.US. This rapid expansion highlights the increasing reliance on AI technology for streamlining event operations and improving customer experiences, making Xcyte's Intellibots a key player in this growth trajectory.

About Xcyte Digital Corp.

Xcyte Digital (TSXV:XCYT) is a trusted global events technology company, specializing in next-generation applications for physical, hybrid, virtual, immersive, and phone-based events. Combining proprietary technology with a robust partner ecosystem, Xcyte offers both do-it-yourself and managed services, ensuring secure and scalable solutions worldwide. Thousands of clients, from innovative startups to major corporations, rely on Xcyte's cost-effective solutions to meet their event needs. Xcyte Digital is headquartered in Canada and the USA, with operations across the globe. Visit us at xcytedigital.com.

