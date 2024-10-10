

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were unchanged in September, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday - versus expectations for a decline of 0.3 percent following the 0.2 percent drop in August.



On a yearly basis, producer prices rose 2.8 percent - exceeding forecasts for an increase of 2.3 percent and up from 2.6 percent in the previous month.



Export prices fell 0.4 percent on month and rose 0.5 percent on year, the bank said, while import prices slumped 1.3 percent on month and 0.4 percent on year,



The foreign exchange rate slumped 2.0 percent on month.



