

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The value of overall bank lending in Japan was up 2.7 percent on year in September, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday - coming in at 624.24 trillion yen.



That was shy of expectations for an increase of 2.9 percent and down from 3.0 percent in August.



Excluding trusts, lending was up an annual 3.1 percent at 546.61 trillion yen, while lending from trusts added 0.6 percent on year to 77.62 trillion yen.



Lending from foreign banks surged 24.8 percent on year to 5.284 trillion yen.



For the third quarter of 2024, overall lending was up 3.0 percent on year, lending excluding trusts rose 3.3 percent and lending from trusts was up 0.6 percent.



