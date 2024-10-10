Airbus, the world's largest aircraft manufacturer, demonstrated resilience in September, delivering 50 planes to 29 customers despite ongoing supply chain hurdles. This brings the year-to-date total to 497 aircraft, keeping Airbus on track to meet its 2024 target of approximately 770 deliveries. Notably, the company received 235 new orders last month, underscoring the aviation industry's confidence in Airbus's future. However, the company's stock experienced a slight dip on Tuesday, closing at €126.00 on the XETRA exchange. Despite this, analysts remain optimistic, projecting an average price target of €161.56, suggesting a potential upside of over 28%.

Market Position and Investor Outlook

Airbus maintains a significant lead over its American rival in aircraft deliveries, solidifying its market position. In the first eight months of the year, Airbus handed over 447 planes, far outpacing its main competitor. This performance bodes well for the company's stock, despite challenges such as production bottlenecks and heightened quality controls. Investors are closely monitoring delivery figures and potential adjustments to production goals, particularly as Airbus approaches its quarterly earnings report in late October. The anticipated dividend payout of €2.23 per share for the current year represents an increase from the previous year, offering an additional incentive for shareholders.

Ad

The latest Airbus figures speak volumes: Urgent action required for Airbus shareholders. Is it worth investing, or should you sell? Find out what to do now in our current free analysis from 10 October.

Continue reading here ...