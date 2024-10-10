Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2024) - WEST OAK CORP. (CSE: WO) ("West Oak" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the changing of its corporate name to "Silicon Metals Corp." effective as of today. Also, the Company announces a new CUSIP number of 82706E104 and a new trading symbol of "SI". The Company's shares will begin trading under the new CUSIP and trading symbol as of Friday October 11th, 2024, at the market open. The Company has a new power point presentation and website which can all be located at www.siliconmetalscorp.com.

Secondly, the Company also welcomes Mr. Andrew Brown as its new Corporate Secretary. Mr. Brown joins the Company from Ardent Corporate Services Inc., a full-service corporate secretarial firm that provides corporate secretarial and corporate governance services for public and private companies including go-public transactions, private placements, SEDI, SEDAR, and regulatory reporting. Mr. Brown has over 15 years of experience working in the public markets and has served as Corporate Secretary for multiple publicly traded companies on the Canadian Securities Exchange and the TSX Venture Exchange.

Lastly, the Company also announces the engagement of Omni8 Communications Inc. (DBA Omni8 Global) to provide marketing services pursuant to a consulting services agreement commencing on the date hereof for a period of seven months. In consideration for the services provided, the Company will pay Omni8 a cash fee of $7,500 per month. The services will include helping the Company develop a corporate marketing strategy, general marketing, and public relations advisory services, developing and distributing marketing materials, news release drafting and associated dissemination, making introductions to Omni8's network of media contacts, internet and social media marketers, news publishers and other similar providers, as well as assisting with various other public relations and investor outreach efforts. The services provided will be facilitated by way of affiliate publishers and digital venues such as programmatic digital marketing, social media marketing, radio advertising, email marketing, influencer outreach and placement of marketing content on public websites.

Omni8 and the Company deal at arm's length. Omni8's contact information is: email: info@omni8global.com; telephone: 1-855-575-7268; address: 1075 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC V6E 3C9. Omni8 is a content focused digital marketing agency that strives to think outside the box. Omni8 is an expert in branding, messaging, digital marketing, and content creation. Omni8's model combines the art of public company communications with the science of digital marketing.

About Silicon Metals Corp.

Silicon Metals Corp. is currently focused on exploration in western Canada, namely British Columbia. The Company holds an undivided 100% right, title and interest in the Ptarmigan Silica Project located approximately 130km from Valemount, British Columbia, and currently has an Option to explore the Hedge Hog Project located 15km north of the town of Wells in the Caribou Mining Division of central British Columbia. Management and the board of directors of currently consists of Morgan Good (Chief Executive Officer and Director), Leighton Bocking (Director), Adrian Smith (Director and Qualified Person) and Bennett Liu (Chief Financial Officer).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

SILICON METALS CORP.

"Morgan Good"

Morgan Good

Chief Executive Officer and Director

