Centaur's management has reframed its outlook for the remainder of FY24 to reflect the continuing difficult trading environment for XEIM, where its clients (predominantly major global brand owners) are holding back their marketing budgets. This in turn reflects the cautious consumer spending environment, coupled with corporate restructurings and internal focus. Group revenues are now guided to at least £34m, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of c 15%. This is where we have set our revised forecasts, with a consequent impact on FY25 and FY26 projections, with stronger recovery and a clearer benefit from the BIG27 strategy on margin in the latter period.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...