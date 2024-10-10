

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hurricane Milton made landfall Wednesday night near Siesta Key, Florida, as a dangerous Category 3 storm, inflicting massive damage across the state and deaths in one county.



St. Lucie County Sheriff Keith Pearson said there are 'multiple fatalities' from a tornado outbreak at Spanish Lakes Country Club. More than 100 homes were damaged in the County.



Reports quoting St. Lucie County Fire District spokesperson say at least two people were killed and many others injured.



Dozens of homes were destroyed in Martin County.



Milton has dropped an unprecedented 16 inches of rain on St. Petersburg, interrupting water supply and tearing off the roof of a Major League Baseball stadium on the west coast.



The second hurricane to hit Florida in two weeks, Milton unleashed winds of up to 127 mph and the threat of catastrophic flooding.



Homes and businesses in the state are in black out as the ferocious storm knocked out power for more than 2 million people, reports say.



The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Milton is 'still producing damaging hurricane-force winds and heavy rains in east-central Florida' after weakening to a Category 1 storm.



'Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected across portions of the east-central to northeast Florida coast through this morning. This rainfall will continue to bring the risk of considerable flash and urban flooding, along with moderate to major river flooding.



The storm is now moving off the Florida east coast towards north-east.



According to NHC's latest public advisory, the center of Milton is forecast to move away from Florida to the north of the Bahamas Thursday.



