SEGRO PLC: Statement regarding Tritax EuroBox PLC

10 October 2024

SEGRO PLC ("SEGRO")

Statement regarding Tritax EuroBox PLC ("Tritax EuroBox")

SEGRO notes the competing cash offer for Tritax EuroBox announced this morning. SEGRO's offer for Tritax EuroBox, valued at 68.4 pence per Tritax EuroBox share when announced on 4 September 2024, is in the form of all-share consideration. This would enable Tritax EuroBox shareholders to retain exposure to the European industrial and logistics sector at this point in the cycle, in the largest and most liquid REIT in Europe, or realise their position for cash given the significant liquidity in SEGRO's shares.

A further announcement will be made if appropriate.

Any capitalised term used in this announcement, unless otherwise defined, shall have the meaning given to such term in the scheme document published in relation to SEGRO's offer for Tritax EuroBox on 26 September 2024.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion at 31 December 2023, serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors. Its properties are located in and around major cities and at key transportation hubs in the UK and in seven other European countries.

For over 100 years SEGRO has been creating the space that enables extraordinary things to happen. From modern big box warehouses, used primarily for regional, national and international distribution hubs, to urban warehousing located close to major population centres and business districts, it provides high-quality assets that allow its customers to thrive.

A commitment to be a force for societal and environmental good is integral to SEGRO's purpose and strategy. Its Responsible SEGRO framework focuses on three long-term priorities where the company believes it can make the greatest impact: Championing low-carbon growth, Investing in local communities and environments and Nurturing talent.

See www.SEGRO.com for further information.

