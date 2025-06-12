

SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - SEGRO Plc (SEGXF, SGRO.L), an investment and development company, on Thursday announced that its Chief Financial Officer Soumen Das decided to quit at the end of the year.



Consequently, the company has named Susanne Schroeter-Crossan as the new finance chief.



Susanne will join the Board as Executive Director on December 1.



Schroeter-Crossan is currently the CFO of Sennder Technologies GmbH.



On Wednesday, SEGRO closed trading, 0.62% lesser at 700.60 pence on the London Stock Exchange.



