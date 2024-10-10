

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) provided earnings and total revenue guidance for the fourth quarter.



For the fourth quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $1.60 to $1.85 per share on revenue growth of 2 to 4 percent from last year.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.71 per share on revenue growth of 4.10 percent to $14.22 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



