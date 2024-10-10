

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As another major hurricane made landfall wreaking havoc in Florida, the Biden administration has cautioned consumers about those looking to take advantage of natural disasters by engaging in potential fraud, price gouging and collusive schemes.



Vice President Kamala Harris warned that any company or individual that tries to exploit Americans in an emergency should know that the Administration is monitoring for allegations of fraud and price gouging and will hold those taking advantage of the situation accountable.



'Those evacuating before Hurricane Milton or recovering from Hurricane Helene should not be subject to illegal price gouging or fraud - at the pump, airport, or hotel counter,' she said in a statement Wednesday.



Deputy Assistant Attorney General Manish Kumar of the Justice Department's Antitrust Division said that companies have been given notice not to use the hurricane as an excuse to exploit people through illegal behavior.



'The Antitrust Division and its law enforcement partners will act quickly to root out anti-competitive behavior and use every tool available to hold wrongdoers accountable.'



FTC Chair Lina M. Khan said she is receiving troubling reports of price gouging for essentials that are necessary for people to get out of harm's way - from hotels to groceries to gas.



CFPB Director Rohit Chopra said the CFPB will be on the look out for financial companies that take advantage of natural disasters to rip people off.



The Justice Department urged the public to be aware of and report any instances of alleged fraudulent activity related to relief operations and funding for victims.



'To avoid scams and frauds while you're recovering from a hurricane or another natural disaster, remember only scammers will insist you pay for services by wire transfer, gift card, payment app, cryptocurrency or in cash. Avoid anyone who promises they can help you qualify for relief for a fee. That's a scam. You are not required to pay a fee to get disaster relief.'



Complaints of fraud may be reported online at www.justice.gov/DisasterComplaintForm.



Complaints may also be reported to the NCDF at (866) 720-5721, a hotline that works round the clock.



Consumers and businesses with concerns about potentially anti-competitive conduct like price-fixing, bid-rigging, or customer-allocation can report those concerns to the Antitrust Division's Citizen Complaint Center at 1-888-647-3258 or by visiting www.justice.gov/atr/report-violations.



