Nokia Oyj: Nokia Bell Labs and Vale are joining efforts to create a network and mine operation cognitive monitoring service

Nokia Bell Labs and Vale are joining efforts to create a network and mine operation cognitive monitoring service



The connectivity mining program looks to boost productivity and worker safety.

The research agreement builds on the already existing long-standing relationship between Nokia and Vale, one of the world's largest producers of iron ore and nickel.

The collaboration aims to create a cognitive monitoring network service, enabling performance, reliability and safety enhancement of mining operations by utilizing data from mine production systems, including hauling trucks and autonomous drillers, relating them with connectivity KPIs.

10 October 2024

Espoo, Finland - Nokia's research arm, Nokia Bell Labs, and Vale, a Brazil-based global mining company, announced today that they are signing a research agreement to implement a cognitive monitoring network service, enabling performance, reliability and safety enhancement of mining operations.

The agreement builds on the already existing long-standing relationship at Vale's autonomous iron-ore mine in Carajás, Brazil. Carajás is the largest iron ore open pit mine in the world. The technology tested there offers a solution for creating networks that can sense, think and act ahead of time to enable mission-critical communication in a risky environment.

Future mission-critical networks are expected to further enhance productivity and safety by including cognitive services in almost every layer. Nokia Bell Labs and Vale will collaborate to develop such systems within connectivity for enabling future mining operations and to automate planning intelligence.

The relationship aims to create a holistic digital twin for mission-critical connected operations in the mine. The cognitive monitoring network service enables performance, reliability and safety enhancement of mining operations by utilizing data from mine production systems, including hauling trucks, and autonomous drillers, relating them with network KPIs.



The project leverages the Nokia Bell Labs NiX (Nokia Industrial eXperience) research platform which led to the creation of the Network Cognitive Digital Mine (CDM) venture in Nokia's Strategy and Technology organization. Nokia Bell Labs is a world leader in connectivity innovation while Vale is recognized as one of the world's largest producers of iron ore and nickel.

Lelio Di Martino, General Manager, Cognitive Digital Mine Venture at Nokia, said: "This collaboration between Nokia Bell Labs and Vale is the next step in making the mining industry safer and more productive. Mines are complex, multi-domain and multi-stakeholder operations where low agility and high uncertainty can significantly impact profitability. The results of this collaboration will enable the creation of cognitive services that can optimize mining processes. Together, we will drive a revolution that will change the way we design and control networks - and mines."

Mario Azevedo, Global Manager of Engineering and Technology Projects at Vale, said: "Connectivity is a key enabler for enhancing our operations at Vale, driving improvements in efficiency, safety, and performance. By integrating advanced connectivity technologies with Nokia Bell Labs, one of our partners, we ensure more robust and consistent processes across IT and Operational groups, implement real-time monitoring for a safer working environment, and optimize processes to reduce downtime and increase efficiency. This strategic approach empowers us to achieve operational excellence and maintain the focus on what matter most, safety and value generation."

