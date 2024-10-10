

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's consumer price inflation eased for the second straight month in September to the lowest level in three-and-a-half years, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index climbed 0.7 percent year-over-year in September, slower than the 1.7 percent rise in August.



Further, this was the weakest inflation rate since March 2021, when prices showed a null change.



EU-harmonised inflation stayed unchanged in September versus a 1.1 percent rise in the prior month. In the flash report, the HICP rose 0.2 percent.



Prices of clothing and footwear plunged 7.5 percent annually in September, which had the largest impact on the slowdown in inflation. Housing and utility costs were 2.6 percent cheaper. Meanwhile, charges paid at restaurants and hotels rose 3.9 percent.



Excluding energy and unprocessed food, the consumer price inflation was 2.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.9 percent in September after rising 0.1 percent in August. The HICP also showed a decrease of 1.0 percent.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News