Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2024) - Fathom Nickel Inc. (CSE: FNI) (OTCQB: FNICF) is focused on discovery of Magmatic Nickel Sulphide deposits in Saskatchewan Canada and, is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel on October 16 & 17, 2024.

Ian Fraser CEO VP Exploration will be presenting on October 17th at 10 am Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2024/.

About Fathom Nickel Inc.

Company has made significant advancements at both the Albert Lake and Gochager Lake projects. Exploration data generated to date at the Gochager Lake deposit suggests the historic deposit is wide open for expansion but importantly within a significantly expanded "footprint" which is very prospective for additional discovery. At Albert Lake in an area 1.5km south of the Rottenstone mine, exploration has defined similar host rock and Ni-tenor comparable to the historic Rottenstone deposit..

