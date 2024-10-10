Sandford, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2024) - Aion Therapeutic Inc. (CSE: AION) ("Aion Therapeutic" or the "Company"), through its water filtration subsidiary, Toppen Health, Inc. ("Toppen" or "Toppen Health"), announced today that it has donated multiple water filtration systems to Trinity Baptist Church to support Hurricane Helene recovery and relief efforts in western North Carolina.

Labeled one of the most deadly hurricanes to hit the United States mainland in over 50 years, Hurricane Helene has left communities in ruin from Florida's Gulf Coast to Tennessee, with western North Carolina being one of the hardest hit. According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, over 160 boil water advisories remain in effect as of last Tuesday, October 1, with 27 water plants closed and not producing water.

Based in Sandford, Florida, Toppen's leadership team witnessed some of Helene's destruction firsthand, and is anticipating more from Hurricane Milton. News that Trinity Baptist Church in Asheville, North Carolina, is helping to build wells and addressing ongoing water quality concerns in the region mobilized the Toppen team. "It just makes sense that if neighboring communities need help getting access to clean water, we needed to step in," says Owen Boyd, CEO of Toppen. "So we sent some of our water filtration systems to Trinity Baptist Church to support their recovery efforts."

Toppen filters are made in the United States and can be installed at a water source's point of entry or via other source-specific options (i.e. under sink). They have a unique low-pressure, high-flow design that, combined with a proprietary outer filtration layer (MicronGuard), is effective at reducing bacteria by 99.9999999%, viruses by 99.9999%, as well as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance ("PFAS" or "forever chemicals"), micro-plastics, pesticides and pharmaceuticals.

Toppen also carries filtration straws ("UltraSafe Micro Straw") and personal water filtration bottles ("Ultra Water Bottle") that facilitate the same clean, safe water the company's whole-home or business filtration solutions offer, but for personal use.

For more information on how to order any Toppen Water Filtration product or system, contact info@toppenhealth.com.

For more information on supporting recovery and relief efforts in western North Carolina, visit tbcasheville.org.

About Aion Therapeutic Inc.

Aion Therapeutic is a forward-thinking business within the health and wellness sector with a diverse portfolio of intellectual property. With a commitment to innovation and transformative solutions, the Company is poised to drive positive change to redefine the boundaries of health and wellness.

Toppen, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aion Therapeutic, is a US-based innovative health and wellness company dedicated to delivering state-of-the-art water filtration solutions. With a focus on innovation, affordability, and sustainability, Toppen's water filtration solutions are designed to meet the diverse needs of consumers, businesses, and industries around the world as they strive to provide access to clean and safe water.

For further information, please contact:

DISCLAIMER & READER ADVISORY

This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Expressions such as "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "estimates", "could", "intends", "may", "plans", "predicts", "projects", "will", "would" and other similar expressions, or the negative of these terms, are generally indicative of forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding: Toppen's business; Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

In addition, the forward-looking information contained in this release is based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as it is inherently uncertain, and no assurance can be given that the expectations reflected in such information will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information in this release is made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/226199

SOURCE: Aion Therapeutic Inc.