Donnerstag, 10.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Drei Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Minings Rennen um die Vorherrschaft in der Mid-Tier-Liga
WKN: A1J5GZ | ISIN: SE0004840718
München
10.10.24
08:06 Uhr
44,250 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
XVIVO Perfusion AB: Conference Call on Interim Report

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2024 / XVIVO Perfusion AB (STO:XVIVO)(LSE:0RKL)(FRA:3XV) Invitation to attend XVIVO's conference call regarding the presentation of the interim report January-September 2024. The presentation will be held in English.

Time: Thursday, October 24 at 2.00 pm CET / 8.00 am EST

If you wish to participate via webcast please use the link below. Via the webcast you are able to ask written questions. https://ir.financialhearings.com/xvivo-q3-report-2024

If you wish to participate via teleconference please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. Via the teleconference you can ask questions verbally.
https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=50046879

Participants from XVIVO:
Christoffer Rosenblad, CEO
Kristoffer Nordström, CFO

The press release for XVIVO's interim report January-September 2024 will be released on October 24, 2024 at 7.30 am CET / 1.30 am EST.

Before the conference call, slides will be available at the company web page, https://www.xvivogroup.com/investors/reports-and-presentations/

Oktober 10, 2024
Mölndal
XVIVO Perfusion AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Christoffer Rosenblad, CEO, +46 73 519 21 59, e-mail: christoffer.rosenblad@xvivogroup.com
Kristoffer Nordström, CFO, +46 73 519 21 64, e-mail: kristoffer.nordstrom@xvivogroup.com

About Us

Founded in 1998, XVIVO is the only medical technology company dedicated to extending the life of all major organs - so transplant teams around the world can save more lives. Our solutions allow leading clinicians and researchers to push the boundaries of transplantation medicine. XVIVO is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and has offices and research sites on two continents. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol XVIVO. More information can be found on the website www.xvivogroup.com.

Attachments

Conference call on Interim Report

SOURCE: XVIVO Perfusion AB



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
