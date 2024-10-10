XVIVO Perfusion AB: Conference Call on Interim Report

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2024 / XVIVO Perfusion AB (STO:XVIVO)(LSE:0RKL)(FRA:3XV) Invitation to attend XVIVO's conference call regarding the presentation of the interim report January-September 2024. The presentation will be held in English.

Time: Thursday, October 24 at 2.00 pm CET / 8.00 am EST

If you wish to participate via webcast please use the link below. Via the webcast you are able to ask written questions. https://ir.financialhearings.com/xvivo-q3-report-2024

If you wish to participate via teleconference please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. Via the teleconference you can ask questions verbally.

https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=50046879

Participants from XVIVO:

Christoffer Rosenblad, CEO

Kristoffer Nordström, CFO

The press release for XVIVO's interim report January-September 2024 will be released on October 24, 2024 at 7.30 am CET / 1.30 am EST.

Before the conference call, slides will be available at the company web page, https://www.xvivogroup.com/investors/reports-and-presentations/

Oktober 10, 2024

Mölndal

XVIVO Perfusion AB (publ)